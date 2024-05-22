Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Do you recognise him?

On Tuesday (May 14) at 8am, officers responded to reports that a property on St Mary’s Lane had been broken into overnight.

It is reported that a till, containing a small amount of change, was stolen from the premises in Ecclesfield at around 1am the same morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to help with their investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police search for man caught on CCTV after till with "small amount of change" stolen from Sheffield property

The man shown in the CCTV image is described as white, in his mid-30s, and of skinny to average build, with dark facial stubble.

If you recognise him, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 168 of 14 May 2024 when you get in touch.