Police search for man caught on CCTV after till is stolen from Sheffield property

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:11 BST
Do you recognise him?

On Tuesday (May 14) at 8am, officers responded to reports that a property on St Mary’s Lane had been broken into overnight.

It is reported that a till, containing a small amount of change, was stolen from the premises in Ecclesfield at around 1am the same morning.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to help with their investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.

The man shown in the CCTV image is described as white, in his mid-30s, and of skinny to average build, with dark facial stubble.

If you recognise him, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 168 of 14 May 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here, or go via anonymous independent charity Crimestoppers here. You can also call their freephone on 0800 555 111.

