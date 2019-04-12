Police officers are asking residents to look out for £70,000 worth of watches that were stolen from a Doncaster home.

SYP has released images of the watches that were taken from a house on Sandringham Road, Intake between 8pm and 9:30pm on Friday, March 22.

SYP hasreleasedimages of thewatches that weretaken from a house on Sandringham Road, Intake between 8pm and 9:30pm on Friday, March 22

The watches are worth in excess of £70,000 and include luxury brands Omega and Rolex.

READ MORE: These are the worst areas in Sheffield for violence and sex offences this year

Officers are asking anyone who has been offered the watches for sale to get in touch. If you can help, or have any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 1137 of 22 March 2019.



You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

SYP hasreleasedimages of thewatches that weretaken from a house on Sandringham Road, Intake between 8pm and 9:30pm on Friday, March 22

SYP hasreleasedimages of thewatches that weretaken from a house on Sandringham Road, Intake between 8pm and 9:30pm on Friday, March 22