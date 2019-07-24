Police search continues for missing Sheffield woman
A police search is continuing today for a Sheffield woman reported missing from home.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 08:32
Rian Dobson, aged 33, disappeared after leaving her home in Vicar Lane, Woodhouse, on Monday night.
She is around 5ft 5ins tall and has long, blonde hair.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Read More
Read MoreSheffield man offers large reward for safe return of £20,000 watch stolen in street robbery
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 166 of July 23.