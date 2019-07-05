Police search area near Woodhead Pass following potential sighting of missing Sheffield man
Police have been searching an area close to the Woodhead Pass following a potential sighting of a missing Sheffield man.
The team involved in the search for Minod Monger have been searching around Crowden, in Derbyshire, following a report from a member of the public who believes they saw a man matching Minod’s description walking into traffic in that area.
Officers have been conducting both land and drone searches along with house to house enquiries in an effort to find the 23-year-old.
Minod, who is originally from Nepal, was reported missing from his home in Ecclesfield on Monday, June 10.
Chief Inspector Helen Lewis who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re very interested in hearing from anyone who has been in the Crowden/Woodhead Pass area between Tuesday 18 June and today.
Did you drive along the road and see anything unusual? Have you been walking and seen a man matching Minod’s description? Do you live in the area and have outbuildings or sheds that you could check?
"Please look at the picture of Minod and keep him in mind. His family are desperately worried and we need your help to find out where he is”
“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Sheffield community and beyond who have supported our search since Minod went missing. Please keep an eye out and report anything you think might help, however small the detail.”
Minod learned survival skills as a youngster, and police believe he may be sleeping rough.
He was last seen wearing a white fleece-lined zip up hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and black crocs.
Minod has vulnerabilities which mean he could become distressed if approached by a stranger.
Anyone who sees him should dial 999 immediately.
Those with information which could assist with the search should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 715 of June 10.