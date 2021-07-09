Police seal off street on Sheffield estate and buses are diverted due to 'incident' this morning
A street on a Sheffield estate has been sealed off this morning due to a police incident.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 9:11 am
Batemoor Road is cordoned off and under police guard, with bus services diverted to avoid the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted about the nature of the incident being dealt with but details have not yet been released.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “Due to a police incident at Batemoor Loop, Service 1 will be diverting via via Dyche Road roundabout. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
More to follow.