Police seal off blood-stained house near Sheffield Wednesday stadium
Police have sealed off a blood-stained house near Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium this afternoon.
A number of police vehicles are currently at the scene in Holme Lane, Hillsborough.
Windows at the address are understood to be smeared with blood.
It is understood that the incident is not connected to the deaths of two teenage boys at a house in Gregg House Lane, Shiregreen earlier today.
An eyewitness who drove past the scene but declined to be named, said: “It was horrendous.
“There was blood all over the house, all over the inside of the windows, both upstairs and down.
“There were lots of police vehicles there – four when I drove past – and it looked a terrible scene.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.