Police seal off blood-stained house near Sheffield Wednesday stadium

Police have sealed off a blood-stained house near Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium this afternoon.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 24 May, 2019, 15:02

A number of police vehicles are currently at the scene in Holme Lane, Hillsborough.

Windows at the address are understood to be smeared with blood.

Blood all over the front window of a house on Holme Lane, Hillsborough.

Read More

Read More
Two children dead and four in hospital after tragedy at Sheffield house

It is understood that the incident is not connected to the deaths of two teenage boys at a house in Gregg House Lane, Shiregreen earlier today.

An eyewitness who drove past the scene but declined to be named, said: “It was horrendous.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police were called to the house in Holme Lane, Hillsborough.

“There was blood all over the house, all over the inside of the windows, both upstairs and down.

“There were lots of police vehicles there – four when I drove past – and it looked a terrible scene.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.