Police rush to Sheffield station after reports of 'abusive passenger'
Police rushed to Sheffield railway station following reports of an ‘abusive’ passenger on board a train which was about to arrive.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 2:34 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 2:35 pm
Shocked members of the public reported seeing a ‘rush of police officers’ pour into the station yesterday evening, followed by a police van which stopped just outside.
British Transport Police said it had received a report at about 6.30pm on Friday of a man being ‘abusive’ towards staff on a train.
A spokesman for the force told how there were a number of police officers in the area at the time who attended what turned out to be a ‘low level incident’.
He said nobody was injured, no arrests were made and the incident was over by 7pm.