South Yorkshire Police moved to calm fears after a horrified Sheffield mum ran off from a gang of men who approached her in a city street and offered her cash in exchange for her daughter.

The woman told officers she was walking her daughter to school when she was approached by a group of three men who produced a ‘large amount of money’ and offered to ‘buy’ her daughter.

South Yorkshire Police has ruled out links between reports of men offering to 'buy' young girls

The incident on Batemoor Road, Batemoor, occurred at around 8.20am yesterday.

The man from the group who offered the cash was of possible Middle Eastern origin.

He was in his late 30s or early 40s and was wearing a grey hoody with stripes down the side.

He was also wearing dirty navy bottoms and a head warmer, which partially covering his face.

Last month, police in Doncaster launched an investigation into reports that another mum was approached by a group of men in Primark in the town centre who offered a ‘good price’ for her daughter as they followed them around the shop.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It was reported that on November 12 at around 4pm, a woman and young girl were in Primark where they believed they were being followed by a group of men.

“The men made them feel uncomfortable and allegedly made inappropriate comments towards the young girl.”