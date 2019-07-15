Police reveal more details after burglars steal van from RSPCA Sheffield

Burglars forced their way into the RSPCA Animal Centre in Stadium Way, Attercliffe, over the weekend and stole a vehicle that is used by the charity to collect donations, move medical and animal supplies across the city.

The charity shared an emotional Facebook appeal at the weekend in which they said they are ‘devastated’ over the theft, which happened overnight between Friday, July 12, at 10pm and Saturday, July 13, at 6.40am.

South Yorkshire Police have now revealed further details about the stolen van and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, the force said: “Damage was caused to the gates and a large white Transit box-van, registration number ML58 XSJ, was taken.

“The van has RSPCA stickers all over it, as well as a large image of a cat on one side and a dog on the other. The van was paid for by charitable donations to the RSPCA.

“Have you seen this van? Do you live or work locally, did you see anything suspicious?”

An online fundraising page has since raised more than £300 for the charity in the wake of the crime.

The charity said on their Facebook page: “We are devastated. We are tired of the attacks on our centre.

“They have rammed our gates which will cost thousands of pounds to replace - literally.

“We are so sad and angry about this. We need this van back – desperately.”

The post added: “If not we will need to raise funds to get a new one, we are an independent local charity that has to raise all its own running costs.

“Do you know these men? Have you seen our van? If so please report this to the police! Can you loan us a van?

“Sheffield - we need the city to help - ultimately the ones that will suffer are the animals in our care.

“To the people who stole our van, and wrecked our gates – Sheffield is on the look out for you!”