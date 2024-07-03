Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a damaged car following reports of a shooting in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police was called amid reports of a ‘firearms discharge’ on Dyke Vale Road at 7.30pm on Monday, July 1 after a car was damaged.

It was reported that a car had been fired at from woodland as it was driven along Dyke Vale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a spokesperson said officers conducted a “thorough” search of the area, but found no evidence of a firearms discharge.

They added: “Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances of the damaged car.”