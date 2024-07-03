Dyke Vale Road: Police respond to reports of shooting in Sheffield after car damaged 

Kirsty Hamilton
Published 3rd Jul 2024
Police are investigating a damaged car following reports of a shooting in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police was called amid reports of a ‘firearms discharge’ on Dyke Vale Road at 7.30pm on Monday, July 1 after a car was damaged.

It was reported that a car had been fired at from woodland as it was driven along Dyke Vale Road.

But a spokesperson said officers conducted a “thorough” search of the area, but found no evidence of a firearms discharge.

They added: “Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances of the damaged car.”

Anyone with information is advised to contact the force by calling 101, or by contacting them through their website.

