Dyke Vale Road: Police respond to reports of shooting in Sheffield after car damaged
South Yorkshire Police was called amid reports of a ‘firearms discharge’ on Dyke Vale Road at 7.30pm on Monday, July 1 after a car was damaged.
It was reported that a car had been fired at from woodland as it was driven along Dyke Vale Road.
But a spokesperson said officers conducted a “thorough” search of the area, but found no evidence of a firearms discharge.
They added: “Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances of the damaged car.”
Anyone with information is advised to contact the force by calling 101, or by contacting them through their website.