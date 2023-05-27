Police reportedly respond to 'stabbing' incident in part of Sheffield

Police were reportedly called out to deal with a stabbing incident in a part of Sheffield.

A picture circulated on social media appears to show two police cars at the scene in Spital Street, Burngreave, at about 7.30pm last night (Friday).

A resident claimed it was a stabbing incident. We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details and are waiting for a response. No details about the reported incident have been released officially yet.

Spital Street.

The alleged incident comes just a day after a 17-year-old boy found seriously injured in Crookes died as a result of a single stab wound, a forensic post mortem confirmed.​​​​​​​

The boy collapsed on Crookes Road, with emergency services called to the area at 7.03pm on Thursday, May 25. Police say his family has been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers. Two men, aged 29 and 18, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.