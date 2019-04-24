Police officers searching for a missing Doncaster man have renewed their appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Terry Harhoff, aged 70, left his home in Doncaster town centre at around 3am on Sunday, April 21 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Terry Harhoff has been reported missing

Because he spends much of his time at home, his disappearance has been described as ‘extremely out of character’.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark trousers; a maroon, round neck jumper; a short, black jacket and beige-brown shoes.

He is around 5ft 10ins tall, slim, and has short, fair hair and stubble.

PC Vicki Inman said: “We are very worried about Terry and are doing all we can to find him but we need your help.

“I’m appealing to members of the Doncaster community and beyond to help us find Terry and return him home to his family.

“Please look at the photographs of Terry and keep an eye out for anyone who matches his description, check sheds, outbuildings, any parks or land where you may be walking.

"If you see anything that you think may help our investigation please call.”

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 237 of April 21.