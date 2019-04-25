Police release video footage of a motorist’s dangerous driving which led to two deaths

Police have released video footage a jailed Derbyshire motorist’s dangerous driving which was responsible for the deaths of two men.

Drink-driver Taryl Moxam, aged 23, from Barlborough, who drove the wrong way up a motorway slip road has been jailed for over nine years for causing the deaths of two men on the M62 last year.

Bradford Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty on April 16 to causing the deaths of Adam Afsar and Jason Wilby by dangerous driving on 2 April 2018.

Police were called to the collision scene at around 2.34am on this date to a report of a collision at the top of the westbound exit slip road at Chain Bar, junction 26 of the M62.

Mr Afsar, 34, and Mr Wilby, 27, who were both from the Thornhill Lees area of Dewsbury, were travelling in a white Skoda Octavia, when it was involved in a head on collision with a black Vauxhall Insignia being driven by Moxam, according to police.

Police stated that the Vauxhall had travelled from the A58 Whitehall road, then it is believed has negotiated chain Bar roundabout in the wrong direction, before heading onto the motorway driving the wrong way up the slip road towards oncoming traffic.

Both Mr Afsar and Mr Wilby died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The court heard that Moxam failed a roadside breath-test conducted by officers at the scene. His blood alcohol level was later found to be double the prescribed limit for alcohol and was also found to contain cannabis, according to police.

Moxam was handed a prison sentence of nine years and four months at Bradford Crown Court during a further hearing on April 18.