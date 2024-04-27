Police release pictures as suspected illegal vapes, some designed for children, seized in Sheffield operation
Police have seized illegal vapes - some designed for children - after taking joint action with trading standards bosses on a Sheffield estate.
Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Wincobank, Firth Park, and Shiregreen neighbourhood policing team took action after visiting shops in Firth Park in an operation run alongside Sheffield Council trading standards officials.
Police said in a statement: “The team visited three shops within Firth Park, with Sheffield Trading Standards, following concerns around sales of illegal and dangerous vape and tobacco products .
“A large quantity of suspected illegal products were seized, some of these products were over three times the legal quantity allowed and some designed for the use by children.”
Officers have also released pictures showing some of the items that were seized as the operation.
They had been placed in several sealed evidence bags, displayed in the pictures.
The operation had some as part of a week of action in the area by police.