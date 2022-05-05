Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 28 how Mateusz Gromelski, aged 25, of Oates Close, at Thornhill, Rotherham, was seen on CCTV behaving suspiciously around All Saints Square, in Rotherham town centre, before he was arrested by police.

Stuart Bell, prosecuting, said he was observed with a group on October 19, 2020, and then going towards bushes so police approached him on Corporation Street and found he had wraps of heroin and crack-cocaine and bags of the cannabinoid drug spice all valued at £185.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Gromelski: “You were selling the drugs to known drug-users. The amounts found upon you were relatively small though it is plain you were drug-peddling.”

Pictured is Mateusz Gromelski, aged 25, of Oates Close, Thornhill, Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to five years of custody after he pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possessing class B cannabinoid drug spice with intent to supply.

Mr Bell added police also found Gromelski in a car three months later on January 19, 2021, with heroin and cocaine in the area of his crotch.

Judge Richardson told Gromelski: “In January, 2021, you were back on the streets peddling drugs again. It appeared on that occasion, when arrested, that the drugs were found in an intimate part of your anatomy and it was proposed that having retrieved these drugs you would pass them on to drug-users.”

Gromelski, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply from October, 2020.

He also admitted two counts of possessing class A drugs valued at £285 with intent to supply from January, 2021.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said: “He was a chronic drug-user himself. The only way he could fund his drug-use was to sell drugs for the people who were supplying him.”

Mr Aspinall added Gromelski regards his current position as an opportunity to become drug-free.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC sentenced Gromelski to five years of custody and told him: “You fall for sentence in respect of a group of crimes relating to your drug-peddling of class A drugs and class B drugs.”