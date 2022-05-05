Police release picture of South Yorkshire child molester who sexually abused four youngsters

Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 29 how Bradley Joynson, aged 21, sexually abused four youngsters between January and March, 2019, when they were aged 13, 14, 13 and 15-years-old.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Joynson: “Each of them was younger than you. In my view you targeted each one of them for your own sexual gratification.”

Ian Goldsack, prosecuting, said Joynson was investigated after the 14-year-old complainant had to see her doctor with a sexually-transmitted infection and she revealed she had had sex with the defendant and police were notified.

Pictured is Bradley Joynson, aged 21, of Rotherwood Crescent, Thurcroft, Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to four-and-half years and his custodial licence period was extended by three years after he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity concerning four different child complainants.

Mr Goldsack added this complainant mentioned one of the two 13-year-old complainants and after she was spoken to by police she too indicated she had had sex with Joynson.

Police were also contacted by a teacher after the second 13-year-old complainant had made similar disclosures, according to Mr Goldsack, and the 15-year-old complainant also told her carers that sexual activity had taken place with the defendant.

The first 13-year-old complainant stated Joynson had kissed her, touched her private parts and had had full sexual intercourse with her in his car, according to Mr Goldsack.

Mr Goldsack said the 14-year-old complainant said Joynson had given her cocaine and they had gone out for food before they went back to his home where they had sexual intercourse.

The second 13-year-old said Joynson met her while ice-skating and they had sex in his car and he touched her private parts and she later discovered she had also contracted a sexual disease, according to Mr Goldsack.

Mr Goldsack said Joynson also had oral sex with the 15-year-old girl who was allegedly given cocaine and she later gave a note to her carers explaining what had happened to her.

Joynson pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity concerning four different child complainants, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, from between January and March, 2019.

The first 13-year-old stated she felt she had been taken advantage of and felt disgusted and that girls will only be safe when Joynson is taken off the streets.

In further statements, the second 13-year-old said she had been left suicidal with insomnia and the 15-year-old victim told the court she suffers flashbacks and nightmares.

Richard Barradell, defending, said Joynson has had to suffer a delay in bringing the case to justice and he was a young and immature man at the time he committed the offences.

Mr Barradell added: “For what it is worth the defendant says he is sorry for what he did. He is sorry and wishes it had never happened.”

Judge Harrison told Joynson he had sexual experience, a sexually transmittable disease and a job and he used his car with offers of lifts and food to groom the complainants for the purpose of sex.