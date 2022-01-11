Police release photos of Sheffield drug gang members locked up after undercover sting
Police photos have been released of five members of a Sheffield drug gang snared in an undercover sting.
Devon Hughes, Levan Hughes, Tivven Umevere, Tyrell Elliott, James McCann and Billy Adams Walker were trapped by police after they had been involved in supplying class A drugs including heroin and cocaine to undercover officers.
Read More
Sheffield Crown Court heard that undercover officers arranged to buy individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine as well as larger deals on around 20 occasions.
South Yorkshire Police launched an undercover operation after identifying an organised crime group operating across Heeley, Manor and Arbourthorne.
Devon Hughes, his brother Levan Hughes and Tivven Umevere were identified as having significant roles in the criminal enterprise.
Devon Hughes, aged 25, of Heeley Green, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property, namely £2,570 in cash, supplying heroin and to two counts of supplying crack cocaine.
Levan Hughes, 32, of Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin, supplying heroin and crack cocaine and to possessing a bladed article namely a “push-dagger”.
Umevere, 24, of Park Grange Court, Norfolk Park, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying heroin, three counts of supplying crack cocaine and he also admitted attempting to supply heroin. The court also heard that police recovered a Rolex watch worth thousands of pounds at his home.
Elliott, 22, of of Middle Hay View, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin, two counts of being concerned with supplying heroin, one count of being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine and one count of supplying crack cocaine.
McCann, 34, of Argyle Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin and to possessing heroin with intent to supply.
Walker, 18, of Derby Street, Heeley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs, supplying crack cocaine and to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Devon Hughes, Levan Hughes and Umevere each received five years of custody.
Elliott was sentenced to three years and four months of custody and McCann was sentenced to three years of custody. Walker was given 18 months of custody in a Young Offender Institution, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation requirement.