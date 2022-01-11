Devon Hughes, Levan Hughes, Tivven Umevere, Tyrell Elliott, James McCann and Billy Adams Walker were trapped by police after they had been involved in supplying class A drugs including heroin and cocaine to undercover officers.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that undercover officers arranged to buy individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine as well as larger deals on around 20 occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devon Hughes (top left), Levan Hughes (top right) and Tivven Umevere (bottom left) were all jailed as part of a police sting which snared a drug gang operating in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police launched an undercover operation after identifying an organised crime group operating across Heeley, Manor and Arbourthorne.

Devon Hughes, his brother Levan Hughes and Tivven Umevere were identified as having significant roles in the criminal enterprise.

Devon Hughes, aged 25, of Heeley Green, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property, namely £2,570 in cash, supplying heroin and to two counts of supplying crack cocaine.

Levan Hughes, 32, of Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin, supplying heroin and crack cocaine and to possessing a bladed article namely a “push-dagger”.

Elliott Tyrell was sentenced to three years and four months of custody

Umevere, 24, of Park Grange Court, Norfolk Park, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying heroin, three counts of supplying crack cocaine and he also admitted attempting to supply heroin. The court also heard that police recovered a Rolex watch worth thousands of pounds at his home.

Elliott, 22, of of Middle Hay View, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin, two counts of being concerned with supplying heroin, one count of being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine and one count of supplying crack cocaine.

McCann, 34, of Argyle Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin and to possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Walker, 18, of Derby Street, Heeley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs, supplying crack cocaine and to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

McCann was sentenced to three years of custody

Devon Hughes, Levan Hughes and Umevere each received five years of custody.