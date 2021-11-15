It is believed that the men, thought to be from South Yorkshire, could hold vital information about violence which flared before the Owls played Plymouth Argyle away at Home Park on Saturday, September 11.

Devon and Cornwall Police described “large-scale disorder” involving two groups of men.

Police officers investigating a mass brawl in Plymouth ahead of a Sheffield Wednesday want to trace these five men, who are believed to be from South Yorkshire

The force said around 14 or 15 were involved in “a mass fight” in which chairs, bar stools and glasses were thrown.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers want to trace all of the men pictured, who are believed to be from the South Yorkshire area, as they may be able to help with their enquiries.

“The incident involved two groups of men; one who had been walking along a cobbled road and another who had exited a pub on the north side of The Parade.

“It was reported that, within moments on encountering each other, they began shouting and hurling abuse.

“Around 14 or 15 men were then said to engage in a mass fight in which chairs, bar stools and glasses were thrown.

“The melee lasted no more than a minute and saw a number of nearby patrons displaced from their seats through fear of being harmed.

“Officers on routine duties in the area were able to break up the violence shortly afterwards.

“No arrests were made at the time and an investigation continues into the incident.”