South Yorkshire Police revealed this week how the 11-month operation to tackle violent and armed crime in the city was paying dividends, with dozens of raids carried out around the Abbeydale Road, Manor and Arbourthhorne areas, and nearly 60 people arrested – primarily for the supply of class A drugs.
To date, the force said, 18 of those arrested have been charged and 11 have been convicted and jailed, with the remainder all at various stages of the criminal justice process.
Police have now issued photos of all 11 people to have been convicted so far as part of the operation.