Police release photos of 11 Sheffield drug dealers locked up as part of Operation River

These are the faces of the 11 drug dealers in Sheffield caught as part of Operation River and locked up for more than 40 years.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 29th October 2021, 2:34 pm

South Yorkshire Police revealed this week how the 11-month operation to tackle violent and armed crime in the city was paying dividends, with dozens of raids carried out around the Abbeydale Road, Manor and Arbourthhorne areas, and nearly 60 people arrested – primarily for the supply of class A drugs.

To date, the force said, 18 of those arrested have been charged and 11 have been convicted and jailed, with the remainder all at various stages of the criminal justice process.

Police have now issued photos of all 11 people to have been convicted so far as part of the operation.

1. Jamelia Humphreys

Jamelia Humphreys, 26, of Edenhall Road, admitted two counts of supplying Class A drugs. She was jailed for 16 months on September 17

Photo: SYP

2. Marvis Cooper

Marvis Cooper, 32, of St John's Road, admitted numerous counts of supplying Class A drugs. He was jailed for two years and eight months on September 20

Photo: SYP

3. Juber Miah

Juber Miah, 26, of Violet Bank Road, admitted numerous counts of supplying Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A, and driving offences. He was jailed for nine years on August 24

Photo: SYP

4. Timothy Doyle

Timothy Doyle, 48, of Preston Street, admitted possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of Class A. He was jailed for 12 months on July 13

Photo: SYP

