Police release photo of woman wanted over racial abuse incident at Parkgate

Police believe she may hold vital information.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

Police in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses to come forward as part of an investigation into reports that a woman was subjected to racial abuse at Parkgate retail park.

Police want to trace this woman as part of an investigation into an incident at Parkgate in which a woman was reportedly racially abused (Photo: SYP)Police want to trace this woman as part of an investigation into an incident at Parkgate in which a woman was reportedly racially abused (Photo: SYP)
On Wednesday, June 28 at about 5.55pm, it is reported that a woman aged in her 30s was shopping at Parkgate when, in one of the stores, another customer began shouting racial abuse towards her.

It is reported that in the car park, the customer then attempted to drive their car at the woman who was allegedly abused.

Officers believe that the individual pictured could hold vital information about the incident and are appealing to her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch.

Witnesses at Parkgate are also urged to come forward to help police piece together exactly what happened.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 917 of June 28.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

