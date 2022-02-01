Sheffield Crown Court heard how Terry Hutley, aged 46, who is currently in prison, was caught with 10 extreme pornographic images after a police visit to his home on Bradley Street, near Crookes, Sheffield, in September, 2019.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said police visited the property concerning other unrelated matters which were not pursued but after a phone was seized messages revealed communications with another person of a sexual nature concerning a dog.

Mr Walker added: “Mr Hutley and another user discussed sexual acts with a dog and discussed whether they had images of such actions.”

Pictured is Terry Hutley, aged 46

Hutley told police he had been sent images of bestiality but he did not think they were illegal.

However, the defendant, who has previous unrelated convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing the ten extreme pornographic images.

Mr Walker argued these were not victimless offences because those who consume such material contribute to the misery of those depicted in the images.

Dale Harris, defending, said the case has faced delays and if Hutley had been sentenced sooner this matter could have been dealt with alongside three other unrelated offences which all resulted in custodial terms.

Mr Harris added that Hutley has no similar previous convictions, there were only a small number of images and the images did not depict children.

Recorder Paul Reid said Hutley told police he had been sent these images and the defendant referred to fantasies he had in relation to these sort of images.

He told the defendant: “When interviewed you said you had been sent these images and you referred to fantasies you had in relations to the sort of images you had there of an extreme pornographic nature.”

Recorder Reid added: “The people depicted in these images are victims. They were when they were made and they continue to be when the images are viewed, so in effect every time someone such as yourself views these images they become an instrument of further abuse of the unfortunate people depicted there in.”