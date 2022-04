Callum Mottram, aged 26, is wanted for questioning over a series of break-ins that have taken place so far this year.

Mottram is white, slim, and has links to Hillsborough, Kelham Island, Norfolk Park, Penistone Road, Flora Street and Langsett Road.

South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who sees Mottram not to approach him and instead call 999.

Police are asking anyone who sees Callum Morttram to call 999, or, if they know his whereabouts, to ring 101 and quote incident number 246 of April 21.