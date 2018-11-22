Police release e-fit in hunt for gang who attacked cyclist in Doncaster

A cyclist was attacked by a gang while trying to fix the chain on his bike in a Doncaster street.

Police have today released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to following the incident just after midnight on Wednesday, August 29 on Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe.

Do you recognise this man?

READ MORE: Investigation underway after woman attacked in Sheffield street with ‘homemade whip’

A group of men ran over to the 36-year-old from a neaby car, assaulted him and then ran into a nearby property, police said.

One of the suspects was described as being white, around 30-years-old, with slicked back hair.

READ MORE: New HMS Sheffield submarine hunter to continue city’s ‘noble' naval tradition

He was reportedly smartly dressed, wearing a short leather coat, shoes and smart jeans.

Another suspect was described as being white, around 35-years-old, of a larger build and height than the others.

He is described as having slicked back hair and was wearing a long black leather coat and shoes.

READ MORE: Trial adjourned for woman charged with attempted murder over Barnsley stabbing

The other men are believed to be white men in their 30s.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/129187/18 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.