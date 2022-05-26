Police release e-fit as they hunt man over sexual assault in South Yorkshire

A female jogger was reportedly sexually assaulted by a topless man in South Yorkshire.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 2:52 pm

The woman was running on Fenton Road, in Rotherham, away from the petrol station, when she passed a young man walking in the same direction, said police.

He started jogging behind her and sexually assaulted her, before fleeing across the road and into some fields.

Police investigating an alleged sexual assault on Fenton Road, in Rotherham, on August 23, 2021, are trying to identify the man pictured in this e-fit image

PC Kelly Grimes, investigating, said: “This incident occurred on August 23 last year. While quite some time has passed since then, we are hoping that someone may be able to identify the suspect involved from this e-fit image. At the time of the offence, he was topless and had a grey jumper tied around his waist.

“Since this incident was reported to us we have carried out numerous enquiries, including speaking to witnesses and pursuing CCTV and dashcam opportunities. Unfortunately we have been unable to identify a suspect and we’d now appreciate the public’s help to trace this man.”

Call 101, quoting investigation number 14/129619/21.