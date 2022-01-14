Police release E-fit after robber threatened to kill victim’s mum in Sheffield
Police are trying to track down a man wanted for an assault and robbery in a Sheffield suburb.
South Yorkshire Police said on January 3 at around 1.40pm, the victim, a 19-year-old man, was reportedly walking in Richmond Hall Road when a man approached him, assaulted him and stole his phone and power bank charger.
Following that, the man is then said to have approached the victim's mother, who had witnessed the assault, and threatened to kill her.
He then left the scene in the direction of Richmond Road.
The stolen phone has since been recovered and South Yorkshire Police said officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate the robber but to no avail.
The police have now released an E-fit image of the suspect in the hope of tracking him down.
Anyone who recognises the individual or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/11428/22.