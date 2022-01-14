South Yorkshire Police said on January 3 at around 1.40pm, the victim, a 19-year-old man, was reportedly walking in Richmond Hall Road when a man approached him, assaulted him and stole his phone and power bank charger.

Following that, the man is then said to have approached the victim's mother, who had witnessed the assault, and threatened to kill her.

He then left the scene in the direction of Richmond Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man also approached the victim’s mother who witnessed the assault and made threats to kill her.

The stolen phone has since been recovered and South Yorkshire Police said officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate the robber but to no avail.

The police have now released an E-fit image of the suspect in the hope of tracking him down.