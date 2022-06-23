Police release CCTV of man wanted over attack outside Sheffield bar

CCTV footage has been released of a man wanted by the police over an attack outside a Sheffield bar.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 7:47 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 7:48 am

Officers believe the man could hold vital information about an attack on a 37-year-old man outside Dempseys on Hereford Street in the city centre at around 6.35am on June 3.

Read More

Read More
Hate crimes in South Yorkshire rose by quarter last year with over 1,900 aggrava...

The victim was punched in his face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police want to trace this man over an attack outside Dempseys bar in Sheffield city centre

MORE: Carlo Giannini: 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder of Italian chef in Sheffield park

South Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries have been undertaken to trace those involved, but police are now asking for your help.”

MORE: Everything senior cop said when asked if someone should lose their job over Rotherham child sex abuse scandal