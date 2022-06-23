Officers believe the man could hold vital information about an attack on a 37-year-old man outside Dempseys on Hereford Street in the city centre at around 6.35am on June 3.

The victim was punched in his face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Police want to trace this man over an attack outside Dempseys bar in Sheffield city centre