CCTV images have been released of two men wanted for questioning over the burglary of a takeaway shop in Doncaster.

Do you know these men?

The shop on Town End, Bentley, was broken into at around 11.15am on Friday, March 29.

The till and cash were stolen during the raid.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 333 of March 29.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.