South Yorkshire Police said that on Saturday, June 19 at 4.20am, a man was walking along the road in Burngreave when a black Vauxhall Corsa stopped on the junction of Kirk Street and four men got out.

The man was seriously assaulted, suffering a broken jaw and other facial injuries, and was left unconscious.

His possessions were stolen, including a mobile phone and bank card, which was later used in shops in Rotherham.

It is reported that at 4.20am on Saturday 19 June a 22-year-old man was walking along the road when a black Vauxhall Corsa stopped on the junction of Kirk Street, and four men got out. Two of the suspects are pictured above.

Now the police have released the CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.

They believe the men pictured may be from the Rotherham area.

Anyone who has information or recognises them is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 188 of June 19, 2021, or the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.