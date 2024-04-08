Police release CCTV images after £250 is stolen from an elderly man's wallet in Sheffield Asda
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.
At 8.30am on March 18, it was reported that a quantity of cash had been stolen from an elderly man in Asda on Chaucer Road in Sheffield.
It was reported that £250 was taken from the man’s wallet after it had been dropped in the supermarket.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man and woman in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
The man is believed to be aged between 55 and 60 and is described as black, 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build.
The woman is described as white, of a slim build, with blonde hair and wearing glasses.
She is believed to be between 55 and 60 years old.
If you can help, contact police online via live chat or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/55059/24.