South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

At 8.30am on March 18, it was reported that a quantity of cash had been stolen from an elderly man in Asda on Chaucer Road in Sheffield.

It was reported that £250 was taken from the man’s wallet after it had been dropped in the supermarket.

Police want to speak with this man and woman in connection with a theft at Asda on Chaucer Road, Sheffield.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man and woman in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

The man is believed to be aged between 55 and 60 and is described as black, 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build.

The woman is described as white, of a slim build, with blonde hair and wearing glasses.

Asda, Chaucer Road, Sheffield

She is believed to be between 55 and 60 years old.