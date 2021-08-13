Police release CCTV after man stabbed on South Yorkshire estate

South Yorkshire Police have revealed they were called at around 11.22am this morning (Friday August 13) to reports that a man had been stabbed in Somerset Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster.

Officers found a man in his 60s with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital via ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

An investigation is underway and officers now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image, as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man in the picture to contact them.