Police release 35 pictures of people wanted over disorder at Sheffield's Steel City derby
A gallery of shame – showing people wanted in connection with violent clashes between rival fans at a Steel City derby – has been released by police.
The match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at Hillsborough Stadium on March 4 this year was overshadowed by disorder in which hooligans threw bottles at each other across the stands and trashed a bus outside the ground.
A number of people needed hospital treatment after a mass brawl broke out later inside a city centre bar.
South Yorkshire Police has now released 35 pictures of people they are tracing in connection with the trouble.
Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “Following the match, considerable disorder was witnessed, with a number of people requiring hospital treatment and damage caused to property.“We believe the people in these images and video footage hold further information about what happened so we are appealing to the public for their help in tracing them.“We are in the process of developing our approach to policing football, moving to a neighbourhood policing style.
“Part of our commitment to this is about dealing with the small group of people who are seemingly intent on causing trouble and ruining it for others who simply want to attend and enjoy the match.“I would appeal to other fans that if you recognise anyone in these images, please contact us on our direct phone line and email address.”
The 131st competitive derby, which ended 0-0, was overshadowed largely by crowd disorder before, during and after the game.
Prior to kick-off a number of items were thrown and one person was hit in the face with a bottle at Gangway 1 inside the stadium at 7pm.
Following the match a number of people were seen fighting in the Leppings Lane area around 9.30pm.
A firework was also thrown and a waiting coach damaged.Later that evening a number of people required hospital treatment after fighting broke out inside Bloo 88 in West Street just before midnight.
Bottles and chairs were thrown, causing considerable damage to the pub.
Anyone with information should contact police on 0114 2197244, or you can email OperationJaguar@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 446 of 17/07/2019.
