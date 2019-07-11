Police recover hundreds of stolen motorbikes in crackdown against off-roaders
A new police team set up to tackle the scourge of illegal motorbikers has proved successful in helping to bring the problem under control in South Yorkshire communities, with a catalogue of action taken against offenders.
The off road bike team was set up almost two years ago, funded in combination by police and local authorities in the county, specially equipped to deal with off road bikers who have been notoriously difficult for conventional police to catch.
Because they ride off the carriageway, bikers have been able to easily evade normal patrols but the police off road bike team have devised their own tactics for tracking down offenders safely, bringing relief to communities affected by noise and safety issues from illegal riders.
In the last two years, 300 warnings have been issued with 54 motorbikes seized. Another 86 bikes have been taken from those found to be riding without a licence or insurance.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The team’s work has also provided a valuable source of tracing stolen machines, with 204 stolen bikes recovered.
Now a ‘green lanes warden scheme’ is being piloted by the force, to help control illegal motorbike use in National Parks as well as local areas by gathering information about bikers’ activities so effective police operations can be set up.