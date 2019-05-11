Police recover £40,000 worth of suspected stolen items from car in Sheffield

Police have recovered around £40,000 worth of suspected stolen items after stopping a car in Sheffield.

Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team came across the small Renault car acting suspiciously on Colley Drive, Parson Cross, in the early hours of this morning.

The suspected stolen items which were recovered by police

Posting on Facebook, they said: “The two occupants had managed to jam approx £40,000 worth of suspected stolen electrical items, clothing, cosmetics and ahem... a couple of “adult” themed items into the car.”

Both men were arrested and are currently in custody in Shepcote Lane Police Station.

The force said they believe a truck may have been broken into ‘at a services somewhere’.

Anyone with information as to the owner of the goods is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 12 of May 11.