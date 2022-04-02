Police reappeal to find wanted Barnsley man who removed his electronic tag

Hepple, aged 36, is wanted for breaching the condition of his bail.

Hepple was bailed on February 17 by Sheffield Crown Court in connection with a theft.

Have you seen him?

He was last seen at his home address in Barnsley on February 16, but has since breached his curfew by removing his electronic tag.

Hepple has links across Barnsley, as well as to Wakefield and Leeds in West Yorkshire.