Police raids executed in day of action to crack down on drugs and nuisance vehicles in Rotherham

By Ciara Healy
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 07:38 BST
Police mounted a day of action in a major crackdown on drug supply and neighbourhood crime in Rotherham.

Police carried out a series of intelligence-led raids in Rotherham as part of a major operation to tackle neighbourhood crime and drug supply yesterday.

Operation Duxford returned to the town, with officers executing multiple warrants at addresses suspected of being linked to drugs and vehicle crime.

The crackdown was led by Rotherham’s neighbourhood policing teams, supported by colleagues from across South Yorkshire Police and partner agencies.

Rotherham’s Operation Fortify team – a specialist unit dedicated to tackling serious and organised crime – also executed a number of drug warrants.

Alongside the raids, officers from Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Roads Policing Group carried out operations to address vehicle nuisance in speeding and anti-social behaviour hotspots reported by residents.

The day of action was delivered in partnership with several agencies, including Rotherham Council, HMRC, Immigration Enforcement, and specialists in vehicle crime.

Chief Inspector Kevin Bradley said: “Op Duxford is a high visibility policing and partner operation that allows us to pool resources from across the force to tackle issues that affect our local communities. This day provides us a chance to show you the proactive work we do every day to tackle neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour.

“If you see our officers out and about, please speak to them about any concerns, issues or questions you have. They are there to help you. The information you provide us with is vital in helping us tackle crime in Rotherham.”

