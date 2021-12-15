The Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team carried out three raids simultaneously in the Manor area yesterday morning.

A video of one of the raids captured an officer using a tool to cut an entry point through the front door to gain access, while another officer forced entry with a battering ram.

Police officers raided a number of homes on the Manor estate in Sheffield yesterday in a crackdown on drugs

The team said: “Teamwork makes the dream work. Excellent team effort.

“Officers from the South East neighbourhood team, tasking team and tactical support group worked together to execute three simultaneous warrants in the Manor area.

“Three males were arrested for drug offences. The investigation is ongoing.

“Drug supply often attracts anti-social behaviour and other criminality.

“We will continue working hard to disrupt this activity, robustly dealing with those involved.”