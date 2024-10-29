Police pursuit ends in crash as police car collides with Sheffield dental practice wall
Witnesses described seeing a police car hit the wall of a dental practice on Lound Side in Chapeltown, Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the police vehicle was in pursuit of a grey Kia Nero, which had failed to stop, at 9.39am on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.
A spokesperson for the force said: “During the pursuit, the officer’s vehicle was involved in a collision with the wall of a premises.
“Debris which came off the wall in the collision caused minor cosmetic damage to two parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.”
Officers later located the Kia Nero, which is suspected to be stolen, and it was recovered.
Police enquiries into the theft of the vehicle are ongoing.
The Star has contacted the dental practice.