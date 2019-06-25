Police probe into street attack in Sheffield suburb continues
A police probe into a street attack in which a man was attacked in broad daylight is continuing today.
Violence flared in Ballifield Drive, Handsworth, at about 3pm on Friday, June 21, when a man was attacked by two other men brandishing pieces of wood.
A video of the incident taken by a witness is circulating online.
It captured a scuffle between two men and a woman before one of the men was struck by the other with a plank of wood.
A 50-year-old Sheffield man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remained in police custody yesterday.
Another man believed to have been involved in the incident fled the scene and remained at large yesterday.
Detective Sergeant Andy Shields, of South Yorkshire Police, said the incident is believed to have been a ‘targeted attack’.
He wants anyone with mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 516 of June 21.