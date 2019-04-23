Have your say

A shooting at a Sheffield councillor’s house has been confirmed today, with the culprits not yet tracked down.

Concerned residents in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, claimed this morning that Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s home was shot at overnight.

Councillor Mohammad Maroof's home was shot at this morning (Pic: Sam Cooper)

They claimed to have heard the sound of gunfire at around 3am.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed there was a shooting in the street and that those responsible have not yet been arrested.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers were called to a property on Edgedale Road in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield in the early hours of this morning following reports of shots fired.

“Police attended the scene and found damage to a window consistent with shotgun discharge.

“The area was searched but the offenders could not be located.

“Enquiries are ongoing and there is an increased police presence in the area as our officers continue their investigation.”

Coun Maroof’s home, which he shares with his family, is sealed off and under police guard this morning.

Crime scene investigators were deployed earlier.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 111 of April 23.