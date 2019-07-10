Police probe into machete attack in Sheffield continues

A police probe into a machete attack in a Sheffield suburb is continuing this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 07:04

Shocking video footage posted on social media yesterday revealed chaotic scenes on a Sheffield street as a shopkeeper was 'attacked with machete'

Upwell Street was sealed off after a machete attack yesterday

The video, posted on Facebook, captured a large crowd of people outside a shop in Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, screaming in horror as violence flared at around 1.30pm.

Eyewitnesses claimed a man had ‘attacked a shopkeeper with a machete’ and ‘lashed out’ at customers at another business.

South Yorkshire Police later confirmed that a man was detained by officers following reports that he had been carrying a knife.

Officers sealed off the road after the incident until the suspect was arrested and while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

An injured man was taken to hospital but his wounds were not said to have been serious

The suspect remained in police custody last night.

More to follow.