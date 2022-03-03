Sheffield Springs Academy: No charges yet after knife is brandished at school and video goes viral
Detectives investigating an incident in which a knife was brandished at a Sheffield school and a video went viral have not yet charged anyone.
A disturbance broke out at the entrance to Sheffield Park Academy, on Hurlfield Road, Arbourthorne, as pupils were leaving at 3.15pm on Wednesday, February 2.
A group arrived at the school and confronted other youths during a fracas in which a knife was brandished.
The incident was filmed on a mobile phone and went viral after being shared online.
Pupils at the school were heard screaming in terror and the footage captured at least one youth in a balaclava
Three youths – two aged 16 and one aged 15 – were arrested on suspicion of affray and released on bail after police questioning.
The police probe into the incident is ongoing.
Detectives investigating the incident appealed for footage to be handed over.
Anyone with further information should call 101 and quote incident number 585 of February 2.