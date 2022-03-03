Sheffield Springs Academy: No charges yet after knife is brandished at school and video goes viral

Detectives investigating an incident in which a knife was brandished at a Sheffield school and a video went viral have not yet charged anyone.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 9:21 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 9:21 am

A disturbance broke out at the entrance to Sheffield Park Academy, on Hurlfield Road, Arbourthorne, as pupils were leaving at 3.15pm on Wednesday, February 2.

Sheffield Springs Academy: Police probe continues after knife is brandished

A group arrived at the school and confronted other youths during a fracas in which a knife was brandished.

Three arrests have been made over an incident at Sheffield Springs Academy, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, in which a knife was brandished

The incident was filmed on a mobile phone and went viral after being shared online.

Pupils at the school were heard screaming in terror and the footage captured at least one youth in a balaclava

Three youths – two aged 16 and one aged 15 – were arrested on suspicion of affray and released on bail after police questioning.

The police probe into the incident is ongoing.

Detectives investigating the incident appealed for footage to be handed over.

Anyone with further information should call 101 and quote incident number 585 of February 2.

