Police probe into attack on one of Sheffield's most well-known restaurants

Police were called to El Paso Restaurant on Cumberland Street on October 27 at around 7:17 am after reports of a window being smashed at the premises.

Officers found a brick at the scene, which had been used to smash the glass, and South Yorkshire Police are now conducting CCTV and forensic enquiries.

Police believe the damage was caused any time after midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

El Paso Restaurant on Cumberland Street, Sheffield City Centre

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 146 of October 27.

The incident follows a spate of attacks on premises in the area in the last year.