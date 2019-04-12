Police probe into alleged fox hunting in Sheffield park continues

Police are continuing to investigate reports of fox hunting taking place in a Sheffield park.

Four men with dogs were allegedly seen hunting a fox in Richmond Park on Sunday, January 13.

The entrance to Richmond Park, on Hastilar Road South (pic: Google)

Michael Fogg spoke at the time of his horror at seeing the fox, which was later found dead nearby, being pursued while the men who were dressed in camouflage clothing shouted ‘go on, go on’.

He was particularly concerned that the ‘barbaric’ practice, which is illegal, was taking place in a public park where children were playing nearby.

When he approached the men, he said they covered their faces and quickly headed off.

South Yorkshire Police this week said officers were still making enquiries but no one had yet been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 523 of January 13.