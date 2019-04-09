Police presence in Sheffield suburb following reports of ‘grenade’

There is currently a heavy police presence in a Sheffield suburb following reports of a grenade.

South Yorkshire Police said that officers are currently at the scene on Firshill Crescent, dealing with reports of ‘what appears to be a grenade’.

They were called to the area at around 6:30pm and a police cordon remains in place this evening to ensure public safety while officers investigate the circumstances.

The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Residents are also being asked to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.

The force said they will provide an update as soon as possible.