Norman Copeland, aged 53, of no fixed address, subjected his victim to a series of sickening sexual attacks between 1990 and 1996 – starting when she was just four years old.

The attacks left the victim petrified of coming forward to the police, feeling ashamed and scared she would be blamed for what had been done to her.

Norman Copeland was jailed for sex offences in the 1990s

Copeland appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday and was jailed for eight years, after being found guilty of two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, and two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14, by a jury last month.

Det Sgt Susannah Taylor, from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield protecting vulnerable people team, has now praised the courage of the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and urged anyone who was in a similar position to go to the police.

She said today: "Copeland's vile abuse began when this victim was just a little girl of four years old, and carried on for a six-year period between 1990 and 1996.

"I would like to praise the victim for her tremendous bravery in coming forward and telling us what happened to her all those years ago. Her courage has resulted in a sex offender finally facing the consequences of his despicable actions."

Det Sgt Taylor added: "While nothing can heal the mental scars caused by this ordeal, I do hope that this sentencing brings some closure and will allow the victim an opportunity to begin moving forward with the rest of her life.

“I also hope that this result demonstrates our determination to secure justice for victims of sexual offences, even many years later. If you have been suffering in silence following historic sexual abuse, please report it to us. We will listen and we will work incredibly hard to take action and seek the justice you deserve."