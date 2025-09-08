Police have revealed why their spotter plane was sighted circling over Sheffield on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft could be seen over the city, circling around an area close to the Woodthorpe, after South Yorkshire Police had called the National Police Air Service for assistance.

And police today said it was needed after officers attempted to track a car which had refused to stop for officers.

The National Police Air Service The Star: “At 3.27pm on Sunday 7 September 2025, a police aeroplane crew was deployed to support South Yorkshire Police in the search for a vehicle which had reportedly failed to stop for officers in Sheffield.

“Total flying time on the task was 20 minutes. “

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “At 3.26pm on Sunday (September 7) a blue Vauxhall Mokka reportedly failed to stop for officers on Chadwick Road, in Sheffield.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, but lost sight of the vehicle around the Prince of Wales Road area.

“Colleagues from the National Police Air Service assisted in the search for the vehicle, but the car was not located.”