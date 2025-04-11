Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neighbourhood police officers have dismantled a cannabis farm worth more than £100,000 as part of a day of action in Sheffield.

Operation Steel, a highly visible policing operation which focuses on disrupting criminals in Sheffield, returned to the city on Wednesday (April 9).

Throughout the day three drug warrants were executed in south west Sheffield and neighbourhood officers carried out proactive patrols in London Road, Cemetery Road, and the Lansdowne estate.

Patrols with unmarked vehicles and traffic cops continued into the early hours of the following morning (April 10) throughout the south west area.

Officers executed a warrant that led to the discovery of a cannabis set-up thought to be worth £100,000 on Cecil Square. | South Yorkshire Police

Meanwhile mounted officers patrolled Graves Park and Endcliffe Park with the support of a police dog.

However the biggest success of the day may have been a warrant in Cecil Square, which led to the discovery of a large cannabis set-up with 97 fully grown plants and 78 saplings.

Each plant is considered to be worth around £1,000, meaning the entire grow would be valued at £100,000.

Officers secured the address, and have seized the cannabis which will now be destroyed.

Some other results from the day include:

97 vehicle checks

11 vehicle stops

15 traffic offence reports

Inspector Amy Mellor, of the South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Operation Steel is all about acting on the intelligence we build up as part of our daily policing work, as well as through information given to us by members of the public.

"It's also about providing reassurance to residents and our proactive patrols continued into the night with a focus on preventing burglaries and vehicle crime.

“Uniformed officers, police in plain clothes, and unmarked vehicles made up our efforts.

District Commander Jamie Henderson leads a briefing ahead of Operation Steel on Wednesday April 9. | South Yorkshire Police

"The intelligence we had gathered and acted on led to us dismantling a large cannabis farm which had a potential street value of more than £100,000.

“Cannabis farms such as this one often go towards funding the activities of organised crime groups and pose a significant fire risk at the address they are being grown in.

"We'll continue to work hard to dismantle cannabis setups and bring those who think they are above the law to justice.

“We are stronger with your help, and that's why I'd urge anyone who has information which could help our efforts to report it to us."

