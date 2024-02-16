Police officers taken to hospital after car is rammed by van making getaway in Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The driver of a van trying to escape rammed into a police car in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said in the early hours of this morning (Friday, February 16) response officers on patrol were alerted to a blue Ford Transit van acting suspiciously in the Hemsworth area of Sheffield.
The force said the driver of the van "reacted to officers’ presence", and it is reported that the driver then "rammed a police car" twice before "fleeing the scene".
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and two officers from within the police car, a 46-year-old man and a 26 year-old woman, were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Enquiries are on-going to identify those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 103 of February 16, 2024.