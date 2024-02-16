News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Police officers taken to hospital after car is rammed by van making getaway in Sheffield

Two police officers were taken to hospital.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The driver of a van trying to escape rammed into a police car in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

A police car was rammed in an incident on Blackstock Road, Hemsworth, in the early hours of this morningA police car was rammed in an incident on Blackstock Road, Hemsworth, in the early hours of this morning
A police car was rammed in an incident on Blackstock Road, Hemsworth, in the early hours of this morning

South Yorkshire Police said in the early hours of this morning (Friday, February 16) response officers on patrol were alerted to a blue Ford Transit van acting suspiciously in the Hemsworth area of Sheffield.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said the driver of the van "reacted to officers’ presence", and it is reported that the driver then "rammed a police car" twice before "fleeing the scene".

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and two officers from within the police car, a 46-year-old man and a 26 year-old woman, were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Enquiries are on-going to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 103 of February 16, 2024. 

Related topics:Sheffield