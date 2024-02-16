Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The driver of a van trying to escape rammed into a police car in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

A police car was rammed in an incident on Blackstock Road, Hemsworth, in the early hours of this morning

South Yorkshire Police said in the early hours of this morning (Friday, February 16) response officers on patrol were alerted to a blue Ford Transit van acting suspiciously in the Hemsworth area of Sheffield.

The force said the driver of the van "reacted to officers’ presence", and it is reported that the driver then "rammed a police car" twice before "fleeing the scene".

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and two officers from within the police car, a 46-year-old man and a 26 year-old woman, were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Enquiries are on-going to identify those responsible.