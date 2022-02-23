Police officer who used baton against Sheffield Wednesday fan charged with criminal offence

Police Constable William Sampson, aged 26, will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 2 December charged with unlawful and malicious wounding in relation to an altercation in Midland Street, Barnsley on 8 February after troubled flared between rival fans following Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigates the most serious complaints against police in England and Wales.

The IOPC completed its investigation in August and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which made the decision to charge PC Sampson.