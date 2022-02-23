Police officer who used baton against Sheffield Wednesday fan charged with criminal offence
A police officer has been charged following an incident after a Sheffield Wednesday match which left a 16-year-old boy bleeding from the head.
Police Constable William Sampson, aged 26, will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 2 December charged with unlawful and malicious wounding in relation to an altercation in Midland Street, Barnsley on 8 February after troubled flared between rival fans following Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Barnsley.
The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigates the most serious complaints against police in England and Wales.
The IOPC completed its investigation in August and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which made the decision to charge PC Sampson.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star on Thursday: “Pending the outcome of the IOPC's criminal and misconduct investigations, and in line with force procedure, the officer remains on restricted duties.”