A 27-year-old woman has been arrested after a fight broke out on a Supertram service at Meadowhall, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Supertram confirmed two services - one from Meadowhall Interchange and a later one from Middlewood, Sheffield - had been cancelled after an “altercation” broke out on one of its trams.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.25am today (Friday, December 6), we were called to reports of a domestic incident on a Supertram at Meadowhall Interchange.

“It is reported that an altercation took place between a 27-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman on the tram, causing delays to the service.

“An off duty police officer attempted to remove the older woman from the tram, and was reportedly assaulted by the younger woman.”

The 27-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker and possession of cannabis. She remains in custody at this time.

Since the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority took Supertram back into public control earlier this year, increased efforts have been made to protect tram staff and passengers from abuse and disorder.

In September, Supertram said it was working to drive down verbal abuse and physical assaults on board it services.

Some frontline staff, like tram conductors and ticket inspectors, have since been equipped with bodyworn cameras - with the operator promising to “report all incidents” on board.